FirmaChain (FCT) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. FirmaChain has a market cap of $9.64 million and $1.97 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00146859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00786686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00171988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00118434 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

