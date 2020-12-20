Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

EHC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $82.12. 1,121,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,600. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

