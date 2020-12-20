Ultimate Secure Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $668.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $301,986.21 and $668.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

