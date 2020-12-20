Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.14 ($41.34).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.