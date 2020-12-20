$232.05 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $232.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.80 million and the highest is $234.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $241.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $926.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 837,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 247,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 227,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 132,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

