Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $43.14

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,232. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
