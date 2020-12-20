Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $43.14

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,232. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

