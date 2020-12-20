Cream (CRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit and BiteBTC. Cream has a market cap of $24,647.28 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,750.73 or 0.99976162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00475001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021967 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00662800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00139246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

