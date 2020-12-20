Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $34.96 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.96 or 0.00147158 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $71.09 million and approximately $69,848.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00146820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00793388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00171943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00370826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118273 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,033,551 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

