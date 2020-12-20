Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIV. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,961,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 72.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.