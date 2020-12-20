ERC20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $24,361.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00371080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025988 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

