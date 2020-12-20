MediBloc [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinrail, Coinsuper and Upbit. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00371080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025988 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Bittrex, Cashierest, Kryptono, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Upbit, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.