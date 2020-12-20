Folder Protocol Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $357,991.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00147108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.38 or 0.00799506 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00176539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00118686 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

