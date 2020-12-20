The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 718,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,082. The stock has a market cap of $469.31 million, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.24. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.