Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post sales of $329.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.59 million to $344.80 million. Cubic posted sales of $328.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -460.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

