Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $69,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

