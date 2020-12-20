Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0005

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $9,109.70 and approximately $99.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.01 or 0.02737009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

