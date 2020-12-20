Metacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,794.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $100.99 million and approximately $18,794.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00366717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017261 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025756 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

