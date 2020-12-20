USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $727.46 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx and Crex24. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.01 or 0.02737009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,380,634,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,369,643,099 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Korbit, CoinEx, Poloniex, CPDAX, Crex24, Coinsuper, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin, FCoin, LATOKEN and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

