Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UNPRF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock remained flat at $$35.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.