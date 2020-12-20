Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $472,032.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00799444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00175986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00118434 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,052,190 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

