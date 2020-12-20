All Sports 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166,793.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. During the last week, All Sports has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $4.74 million and $166,793.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

