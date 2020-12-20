Elementeum (ELET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 147% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Elementeum has traded up 138% against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Elementeum has a total market cap of $65,249.82 and $143.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00799444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00175986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00118434 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

