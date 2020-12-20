$210.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $210.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $213.09 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $239.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $866.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,819. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

