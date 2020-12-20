Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Sealed Air also reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

SEE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,163. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,926,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

