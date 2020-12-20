Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0052

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Upbit. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and $3.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00368368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

