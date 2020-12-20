OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Tops $243,970.63

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $243,970.63 and approximately $179,565.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00147032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00798148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00176447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00370729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00076943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00118442 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

