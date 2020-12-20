Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $145.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.54 million to $148.90 million. Banner reported sales of $139.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $581.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.05 million to $583.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $577.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.05 million to $594.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BANR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 488,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 21.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Banner by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banner by 5,474.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

