Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.629 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

