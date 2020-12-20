BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $410,851.34 and approximately $16,166.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00369176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025685 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

