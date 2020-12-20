EXMR FDN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $289,565.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $301,773.65 and $289,565.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00369176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025685 BTC.

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

