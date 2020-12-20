Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 1.3% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $95,283.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.96 or 0.02741434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00495576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.01522855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00651289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00318742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00079500 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.