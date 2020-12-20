Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000.

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,533. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

