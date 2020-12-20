Analysts Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target at $31.67

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 570,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $953.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

