360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of QFIN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 730,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,500. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 744,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 642,865 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

