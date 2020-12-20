POA Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and Bibox. POA has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $416,829.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,667,316 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

