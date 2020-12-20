Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 1,640,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 79,907 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

