HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. HUNT has a market cap of $6.51 million and $1.67 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00149103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.00802111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00178933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00077614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00119123 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

