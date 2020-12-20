TravelNote Market Cap Reaches $19,348.15 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 26% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $19,348.15 and $47.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00149103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.00802111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00178933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00077614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00119123 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

