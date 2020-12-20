Everus (EVR) Trading Down 36.5% This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Everus has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Everus has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00375190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.