Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

