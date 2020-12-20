Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF remained flat at $$17.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

