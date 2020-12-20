Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

SURF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.40. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $70,780 over the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.