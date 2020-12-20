Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (GDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

TSE GDC opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.37 million and a PE ratio of 57.80. Genesis Land Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

