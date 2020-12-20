Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (GDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
TSE GDC opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.37 million and a PE ratio of 57.80. Genesis Land Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) Company Profile
