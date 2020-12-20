Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. 1,602,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,537. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,570 shares of company stock worth $69,647,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

