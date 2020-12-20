Covesting (COV) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Covesting has a market cap of $6.18 million and $85,640.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00374237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

