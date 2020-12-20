Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $234,555.81

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $234,555.81 and $41,446.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.07 or 0.02757128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,028,381 coins and its circulating supply is 176,998,968 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

