Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $54.20

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOB. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

