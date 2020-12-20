Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 583,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 351,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,484 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $32.54 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.