Sphere (SPHR) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.58 million and $819.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,562.56 or 0.99978495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022254 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

