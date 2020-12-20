TOKPIE Price Up 6% This Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market cap of $35,220.21 and approximately $266.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001648 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000177 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

